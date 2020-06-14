© Provided by People en Espanol

Weather conditions caused the incident.

The labor commitments of Christian Nodal they forced him to board a jet to meet one of them. What the La Voz México judge did not expect was that the weather conditions caused problems with the flight, to the point that it almost collapsed.

« After my jet almost fell tonight as I will make it more valuable and love life, » wrote the singer on his Twitter account.

Fortunately, the pilot’s expertise managed to stabilize the aircraft and prevent a fatal accident from occurring. So it all ended in a strong scare for the singer and the people who accompanied him. He even made reference to his mistake of putting an extra “h” on the word “grabbed”.

« The h is the least … », he added. “All good, it was just bad weather and repairable damage. I love you ”.

After the scare, the interpreter of the Mexican regional reunited with his family. The signs of support from his followers were immediate.

Thank goodness, thank God they are fine. We love you so much, take care of yourself. Blessings my Chris ”, wrote a user.

“Good that you are well; take good care of yourself and, that’s right, when you almost lose your life you learn to value it more. I send you a hug and a kiss. God bless you, ”said a netizen.

The h is the least … All good was just bad weather and repairable damage. I love you. https://t.co/BcjvRc6rx4 – Nodal🌵 (@elnodal) June 11, 2020

“You have our full support, I appreciate that you are well. Maybe it’s time to enjoy life even more, « said one fan.

“I still haven’t been to a concert of yours; don’t scare my beautiful king like that, ”said someone else.

After the shock, Christian Nodal continues his professional activities on a regular basis. It should be remembered that Jenni Rivera He was also a judge for La Voz México when the plane on the plane collapsed and took his life.

