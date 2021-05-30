Christian Nodal returns to the stage – El Sol de México

Christian Nodal returned to meet the stage and connect with the public through a virtual concert that could be seen around the world this Saturday. The star of Mexican regional music, took a tour of his music as a composer and singer, from his debut to his most recent release.

The native of Caborca, Sonora, came to the evening wearing black and a jacket with gray highlights that contrasted with the dark background of the stage. Before starting the show, the singer offered a few words of welcome to his audience.

“Good night, morning, afternoon. Tonight we go global with a streaming of the heart to forget everything bad, to leave behind all the sorrows and pains that we carry carrying in the soul. Tonight the Mariancheño (as he calls his musicians) and I are going to sing with our hearts so that they can enjoy it ”, said the singer.

“It is an honor to be able to sing for you, to connect to so many countries, to so many people to all our fans that we love with all our lives. Thank you very much for being here. We’re going to start enjoying ourselves ”, he finished off before starting to sing I forgot and AyAyAy!

“We are very happy to start with this concert, although it is virtual we feel in our hearts because both you and we were waiting for this moment to be on stage and sing to you and enjoy it and have a good time. For now we have this beautiful option that is to celebrate with everyone with this so virtual, “he added in a second message before continuing to interpret It’s not fair because of him and I got carried away.

During the night, the singer did not stop thanking the support of his musicians and the public who followed him from a distance. He mimicked the sound of an ovation to remember when the forums where he performed were filled with fans chanting and clapping his songs.

At different times, Christian Nodal recalled the beginnings of his music. Since his debut with Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, who gave him their lucky kick with the song twice; until getting to collaborate with artists like David Bisbal in Probably; Juanes in Tequila and Camilo in the song La medio, which he performed live.

The surprise of the night was the presence of Gera Mx, who arrived on stage to sing Bottle after Bottle. In addition to a reversal of the theme I do not know tomorrow, with which he advanced the closing of the show.

During the evening, Nodal shared his songs so that the public could dedicate them to his loves and heartbreaks. And contrary to what some expected, at no time did he mention his relationship with Belinda, with whom he got engaged a few days ago.

Christian Nodal said goodbye to his show with Adiós amor, “the song that started it all” and with which he started a career that today makes him one of the 200 most listened to artists in the world on Spotify, with about 20 million listens to month.