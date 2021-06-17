Christian Nodal responds to Lupillo Rivera after erasing tattoo | Instagram

The singer, Christian Nodal, spoke recently before the controversial video where Lupillo Rivera Belinda’s tattoo is erased.

After being questioned, Christian nodal responded to the new decision of his colleague after he made his decision public in a video in which he exposed the reasons why he would do it as well as the moment in which the face of the “pop star“was erased from his arm.

Now he was Belinda’s fiancé, the “Mexican singer and songwriter“, who recently broke the silence on the subject to which he responded briefly, noting that he hopes that now, the so-called” Toro del Corrido “is happier with this action.

Being very faithful to his style, Christian Jesús Gónzález Nodal, was very discreet on this issue and pointed out that “he could not say anything”, this, in a recent conference with the media.

However, the interpreter of “Tell me how you want”, “Adiós Amor”, among others, also commented that, “I hoped that Lupillo Rivera would be happy with the results of his tattoo, since he himself tattoos only things that he likes or they are special “he commented.

The couple, who in social networks have been nicknamed “Los Nodeli”, announced their engagement on May 25, after starring in a very romantic evening in Spain where Christián Jesús González Nodal, would spare no expense towards his fiancée.

It was the brother-in-law of the former “coach of La Voz”, Ignacio Peregrín (“Nachito”), who commented to the media some details of that moment, of which he regretted that the family of “Beli” could not be present, however, he mentioned that his “sister” told him, it would have been an extremely special evening.

As for the next link, the businessman and politician was questioned at that time and revealed that he did not have knowledge about the details of the wedding, however, he anticipated, it could be held in some middle point that allows the family of the original of ” Caborca ​​”, to be present at said event.

Recently, it transpired that the religious link in Mexico could take place in the month of December since apparently there would be two weddings, one more discreet in Spain, where most of the family of the interpreter of “Luz sin gravity” later lives. the religious wedding would come in Mexico.

According to the journalist, Marco Antonio Silva, advanced in recent days, details of the link between Belinda and the “sonorense”, which will not pass this 2021, although it will have a limited number of guests, although surely the acclaimed figures of the show, will not They will skimp on expense to make it even more special.

Lupillo gives “brush” to Belinda

It was in recent days that Lupillo Rivera was the target of strong criticism for making public his decision to erase the tattoo on his arm in which he wore the face of the future “Mrs. Nodal.”

The interpreter of songs such as “Despreciado”, “El Moreño”, “Pelotero” and many others, explained that with the reason of his new relationship and out of respect for “his wife”, he would proceed to erase the tattoo of the Mexican artist of origin Spanish.

However, Lupillo Rivera ended up being the target of strong criticism when responding to some of the comments of netizens who suggested that the true reasons could be due to “spite” on his part after the relationship and commitment of Christian and Belinda.

