Christian Nodal previews a fragment of his long-awaited duet with Belinda



Christian Nodal and Belinda.

Photo: Hector Vivas / Getty Images for Spotify-Miguel Tovar / LatinContent via Getty Images / Getty Images

Christian nodal He advanced some songs that will be included in his new album and shared with his followers some pieces in duet with some artists, but what, without a doubt, left everyone surprised was the fragment of one of them in which the voice of his girlfriend is heard, Belinda.

It was through Instagram stories of the singer’s account where in a video the melody that he interprets with Beli is heard in the background saying: “That little mouth does not know how to lie and the truth is only one and I am going to tell you.” In the next part of the topic, Belinda intoned: “What if you’re getting used to me telling you that you are so much like what I dreamed of.

For months, a musical collaboration between the couple and what many expected sounded very strong It is already a reality, the duet has already been recorded, although at the moment there is no knowledge of the title of this romantic song because the album has not been released.

What is a fact is that it will be part of Nodal’s new record material, because in the clip he titled: “I urge that these rolitas and my album come out”, hinting at his excitement to present this new single with his beloved due to what, the popularity that both handle at the moment, promises to be a success.