Christian Nodal presents his new EP ‘AYAYAY!’

Just hours after the release of his new EP ‘AY AY AY!’, Christian Nodal, It became a phenomenon of social networks and streaming platforms. The enthusiasm of his fans to wait for the new music from his idol kept thousands of fans connected, managing to place the new official video “Toxic Love” trending in more than 16 countries with 1.8 million views in 24 hours.

Definitely, ‘AY AY AY!’ he broke schemes managing to position 7 of his tracks within the top 200 of Spotify Mexico; of which “I forgot”, “Ayayay!” and “Amor Tóxico” are in the top 15 of this chart.

Once again Christian Nodal It shows why he is the # 1 Mexican regional artist of the streaming platforms with more than 10.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, also this week he received the great news of being the # 1 Mexican regional solo artist Apple Music worldwide of all the times.

It is worth mentioning that the new EP ‘AY AY AY!’ It has more than 183 million streams just 4 days after its launch and the viral track “Amor Tóxico” made a spectacular debut.

Achievements of ‘AYAYAY!’ On music charts:

DEBUTING IN 8 COUNTRIES WITHIN THE TOP 200 OF SPOTIFY (TOXIC LOVE)

Including: # 8 Mexico | # 9 Guatemala | # 23 Bolivia | # 42 Nicaragua | # 34 Honduras |

# 64 Costa Rica | # 112 El Salvador | # 133 Colombia

# 1 IN CHARTS MEXICAN MUSIC IN 9 COUNTRIES OF APPLE MUSIC (TOXIC LOVE)

About Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal participated in his childhood and adolescence in several children’s games competitions, obtaining the first places. At age 14, while studying at the Muñoz Campus Caborca ​​educational system, he decided to move to the port of Mazatlán (Sinaloa). Later he moved to the city of Ensenada (Baja California) where he completed his first semester of high school. On the weekends he would give concerts to Mexicali. He has a family full of musicians, in his family they all sing or they all play an instrument like his cousin José Nodal Jiménez who is part of his band and is the main trumpeter. Her father Jaime González is the producer of her own label JG MUSIC, her mother Silvia Cristina Nodal Jiménez is her manager; He is also the oldest among his brothers Amely González Nodal and Jaime Alonso González Nodal.

It comes from an integrated family of musicians and singers. At the age of 13 he discovered that he had the ability to compose songs and he decided to put his feelings into words and transform them into coming songs, Te Fallé is a subject of his authorship and was one of the themes that he made known in the social networks.

