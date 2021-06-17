Christian Nodal: “I’m going to be a dad very soon”



Christian Nodal.

Photo: Emma McIntyre / .

These days the news circulated that Belinda and Christian Nodal could be parents, however, the singer has clarified how he will become “dad” in a few months.

This Wednesday, Christian He offered a press conference to talk about his upcoming concerts in Monterrey and it was there that someone took the opportunity to question him: “Are you going to be a dad, yes or no?” And to the surprise of the audience, he answered yes and very soon.

“I’m going to be a dad very soon, but with a new album that’s coming out soon”he replied.

In that sense and knowing that perhaps the media would insist to obtain an answer, the artist pointed out that at the moment they do not plan to have children, since he and Belinda they want to take their relationship step by step and enjoy each stage.

“I don’t have a good idea of ​​how it will be when those things happen, I don’t know if we are going to make it public or it will be private, it is something that to date has not been discussed. My partner and I are very about doing things step by step and well done, ”he said.

Christian Nodal appeared last night in Monterrey and spoke with the press about the rumors of the pregnancy with Belinda and if he already has a date for his wedding! 🙌🎉❤️🤠🎤📺 #EsJuevesDe #VLA >> https://t.co/gQ6ToAZJMg pic.twitter.com/3fxsPhjPoV – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) June 17, 2021

Once this issue was clarified, he gave way to affirm that he will be a dad in a few years and hopes to have five children with the interpreter of “Sapito”.

“We just got engaged, the wedding follows, then being married, enjoying ourselves a little bit, and then a baby follows. At 24 I already have to be a dad. I would like to have about five children”, He expressed.

On the details of the marriage proposal, Christian revealed that he has the video of that afternoon in Spain, but he does not believe that at some point he will make it public, because he spent it crying while he handed her the ring.

“I have a video, but I think that one will never come out, because I would say (in a broken voice): ‘Do you want to marry me?’ Crying, “he said with a laugh.

Finally, he also answered about whether he already has a date for his wedding with Belinda and pointed out that he does not, since they both have commitments, so they will have to review their agenda, but without a doubt when they decide it will be one of the most anticipated links in the middle of the show business.