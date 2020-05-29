Christian Nodal wants to spread love among his fans, even if it’s a little toxic.

The Mexican regional music singer released “AYAYAY!” On Friday, an EP that includes the single “Amor toxic”.

“I think the world needs love right now and for me the way to give love is by giving my music, I hope you like it and enjoy it,” Nodal said in a recent video call from his home in Guadalajara.

“Toxic Love” is about a stormy but not insufferable relationship. Nodal said his loved ones inspired him.

“It is when you are with that couple that you love so much and that you do not change it for anything in the world because you feel that you cannot live without it, even if there are problems,” he said. “I have many friends who have gone through that roll, but also when they are not together they are very sad. I say, who understands them?

For the 21-year-old Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, the difference between passable toxic love and one that must end is respect.

“Jealousy I have endured, but something that would not hold would be like getting verbally or physically worse, crossing the line of respect, because respect no longer returns, respect is a line that if you cross it is very difficult to go back”, Nodal said.

A closer experience for him is “It’s not fair x him”, a song in which he talks about a girl who flirts with him but has a boyfriend. The theme is a fusion of salsa with norteño accordion and trumpets. The singer said that at first he did not have a defined genre, but that he followed his intuition and was happy with the result.

“Instead of saying ‘cheat him’ it is the other way around: ‘How do you think I am going to encourage you to cheat on him if I see him and he is just as in love as when I was in love with this person and he failed me? ‘. It’s like putting yourself in his place. It is not fair, ”he said. “I have been there.”

Another of the fusions on the album is “I fell in love”, an original song by the rock and roll band from Sonora Los Apson.

“I’m a fan of the Apsons’ dying,” said Nodal, who also declared himself a fan of bachata and alternative rock. “I like all genres.” If anything, he said, he doesn’t like to sing so much Duranguense and banda.

Nodal has been quarantined by COVID-19 with his parents in Guadalajara, from where he asked people to stay home as long as possible.

“The important thing here is to reflect and try to help others,” he said.

He said he stocked up on beer “so he wouldn’t be struggling” in his confinement, but for now his plans are not to take them as a group, as he sings in “I forgot,” another of the album’s songs.

Despite the fact that his music plays in bars and celebrations, Nodal is not eager for the massive parties to return until it is safe. The star of the Mexican regional asked the young people to put themselves in the shoes of the elderly and others who may be vulnerable.

“You as a young man have that responsibility. If it were the other way around, and if we were the vulnerable, we ran the most risk of being sick and we could die due to the lack of defenses, the grandparents would not go out at all no matter how much they wanted to do their things. They would not come out. They take care of us and love us, ”he said.

For the return to the new normality, the interpreter of “They didn’t tell you wrong” and “Probably” imagines that there will be more honesty.

“I think that many people are going to grab the roll of and leave aside the fictitious life that they carry through social networks to connect more with friends, to connect more with family and to be able to enjoy the simple things that we look at. so easy to do that we did not care, “he said. “They are going to change priorities.”