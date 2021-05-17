Christian Nodal explodes for Belinda, puts a stop to criticism

Christian Nodal explodes for Belinda, puts a halt to criticism | Instagram

Was the singer Christian Nodal who put a stop to the criticism of his courtship with Belinda after the strong criticisms that have been made about his relationship with the “pop star”: “Stop telling me to finish.”

Christian nodal He recently sent a message to all those who have been criticizing his courtship with the interpreter of “Love at First Sight” with whom he has been in a relationship for 8 months and with whom he has been happy so far.

It was through a message on Twitter that the “regional mexican artist“He asked his followers to stop sending bad vibes so that their relationship ends and so he can return to composing heartbreak hits, such as the famous singles” Goodbye Love “and” They didn’t tell you badly. “

Stop wishing me to finish to get songs of heartbreak. If with the little rolls that I do without being hurt they walk cry and cry, expressed the vowel to his fans,

Better pray for their good so that it never happens and nobody kills me ✌ . – NODAL (@elnodal) May 15, 2021

Christian Jesús González Nodal, better known as Christian Nodal, asked his fans to ask better for themselves and for the well-being of all.

On the contrary, better support the relationship to avoid a broken heart: Better pray for his good so that nothing ever happens and nobody kills himself, he commented.

Just a few days ago, the one who was “La Voz coach” in the 2020 edition, would have caused a stir after commenting that the happiness of his relationship has cost him the inspiration to write “hurt” songs.

After this, a video recently circulated where Christian Nodal seems very happy after reuniting with his beloved, from whom he remained away for a few days after the interpreter returned to Mexico to meet a few days with his family and friends.

The native of Caborca, Sonora, returned from Spain to meet particularly with his mother, Christy Nodal as part of the celebration of Mother’s Day, it transcended.

It should be remembered that just a few months ago, the mother of the “sonorense” dedicated some messages on Instagram to point out how much she missed her son, who remained in Spain with the singer during the strongest months of the pandemic.

Now, the “Mexican composer” was extremely happy to travel to Spain and meet his beloved with whom he even appears in a video that sparked controversy by circulating on a fan page of the couple, this after Belinda appeared asleep and pretending that he was not wearing any garment.

In the middle of the recording, the 22-year-old star, Jesus Gónzalez Nodal, managed to touch all his loyal fans after the tender reunion in which he also showed when he loves his beloved girlfriend:

“You are my home, I love you and I missed you like crazy,” wrote the interpreter of “Tell me how you want” to the new “coach of La Voz Senior”.

Something that also not only filled the famous singer-songwriter with joy but also all his faithful admirers after suggesting that possibly Christian Jesús was going to be able to sleep well.

In recent days it would have been “Zoro” himself, a nickname with which Nodal calls himself, which he assured, that without Belinda’s company, it was almost impossible for him to fall asleep.

Although he himself, Nodal, would express himself very happy to be able to be with his family, the truth is that he was so nostalgic for the television actress that he revealed, this would have wreaked havoc on his sleep cycle, causing him severe insomnia.

From 120 hours I think I could only sleep 18 hours … such a bastard, “he wrote a few days ago on his Twitter account. This caused doubts among his followers, for which he later explained the reasons why he has not reconciled sleep well for five days.

I was used to not sleeping because of work but now it is dependency, if I do not sleep with my partner, the anxiety does not leave me alone, and the ugly things that go hand in hand, concluded the artist, who received various advice from his admirers, from a tea until your prayers.

And it is that many attributed the fact that González Nodal and Belinda would have stayed together for several months so that the physical separation was difficult for the artist.