Christian Nodal confirms that he was engaged to Belinda – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Belinda and Christian Nodal are currently one of the best known couples in the middle of the show, and shortly after their romance became known they have not hesitated to show it on social networks.

Now it was the singer who revealed to his followers on Instagram that he got engaged to Belinda, after the reports that circulated in the specialized press.

“Ladies and gentlemen … Belinda Peregrin Schull just made me the luckiest man in the world,” wrote the interpreter of ‘De Los Besos Que Te Di’.

Nodal attached a photograph in which he appears with the singer and she wears her engagement ring on her left hand.