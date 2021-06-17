Christian Nodal comments on whether he will be a father with Belinda – El Sol de México

The surprising engagement between Christian Nodal and Belinda sparked several rumors about the couple’s relationship. The extravagant cost of the ring that the singer gave to his partner, the proposal that took place in Spain and a possible paternity of both.

During a press conference that he gave in Monterrey, which began 80 minutes after the appointment, the singer was asked about the rumors of a possible paternity with Belinda. To which he replied: “I’m going to be a dad very soon, but with a new album that is going to come out soon.”

The 22-year-old singer said that for now he has no plans to have children with the singer, as he is enjoying his commitment. “My partner and I are about doing things step by step and well done. We have just gotten engaged, the wedding continues and after enjoying it a little now if already a baby ”.

What I do assure you is that you want to become a couple of years: “At 24 I already have to be a father. I would like to have about five children ”.

The engagement ring was given by Christian Nodal to Belinda in Spain, because after five attempts to want to get engaged, this was the place where the opportunity arose.

“For the New Year I already had something nice prepared, but my family got sick from Covid and that idea died. And in Spain I was waiting for something nice to happen, she had already finished recording her series and I celebrated it for her. And everything happened like out of nowhere it was like a party and then it was super romantic, with petals and all those things that women love. And it was an unforgettable moment ”.

However, not everything was happiness, since the singer had to put up with the nerves that betrayed him on a couple of occasions: “I have a video but I think that this one will never come to light, because I said (with a broken voice): ‘Will you marry me?’ In tears”.

When asked about the date of the wedding with Belinda, Nodal explained that they still do not have a date, since the agenda of both singers is complicated. “She has to keep filming her series. And I have to continue my tour, get music. She is also planning to put out music. We have to balance schedules, so there is no date ”.

On where the wedding will take place, Christian Nodal shared that they are not clear yet, but they already have a couple of ideas: “I really like the beach, the city. I don’t know where it would be but I know it will be a wedding that will fill both her and me ”.

Christian Nodal also referred to the cost of the engagement ring, which according to the firm Angel City Jewelers has a value close to 60 million dollars, which caused controversy on social networks.

“It was something that bothered me a little bit, because the important thing was not the cost of the ring, but that I love her. And as long as I can give her my best, to me she is my queen. And I think that what I give no one has the right to say. We all work to do what makes us happy ”.

➡ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

A few days ago, Lupillo Rivera shared on his social networks that he had covered Belinda’s tattoo that he made on his arm. So at one point, Nodal was questioned about it, to which he replied: “Everyone does what they want with their body. And well, tattoos make me happy. I always tattooed things that make me happy and the important thing is that the man is happy ”.

Christian Nodal begins today a series of five sold-out concerts in the Fundidora Park, which means the restart of face-to-face concerts in Monterrey. “I have never had five sold out in a row and I am grateful to be able to come and share a little of the energy that life is giving me.”

➡ Stay informed on our Google News channel