Christian Nodal and Belinda will be husband and wife! They are already engaged

Belinda and Christian Nodal have announced that their love will reach the altar, the artists announced on Instagram that they have been engaged.

The love affair between Belinda and Christian Nodal may have started not long ago; however, the couple has had a passionate romance since they became a couple during the broadcasts of the television program “La Voz México.” Their first meeting occurred at an awards ceremony, but until August 2020 they confirmed their adoration and love that has been on stage since then and a few days later, Nodal shared this image with “the love of his life.

Although in their social networks they do not have many photographs together, they do share quite a few stories in which it has been evident how detailed they are with each other and how much they support each other at the family level. In fact, to ask Belinda to be his girlfriend, Christian sent her a message in the early morning asking for her opinion on a song he had written and later confessed that she had been his inspiration. With the passage of time, their relationship has become so established that Christian has come to say that Beli is “his whole life.”

Although Belinda is six years older than Christian, this difference has not been an obstacle for them and this Tuesday, May 25, they both shared the news of their engagement.

While Christian announced it by assuring that “Belinda Peregrin Schull just made him the luckiest man in the world”, Belinda proclaimed herself the happiest woman in the world.

Since Belinda is in Barcelona filming her participation in the Netflix series Eden, Christian caught up with her and paid 25 thousand euros to have total privacy in “Salvaje”, a Japanese food restaurant where he proposed to the singer. Salvaje occupies the space where “Bellavista Jardín del Norte” once stood, a restaurant that belonged to Leo Messi until 2018.

As we well know, Nodal is a hopeless romantic and that is just one of the details with which he managed to conquer Belinda. Seeing a rose in the hand with which Belinda wears her engagement ring, there is no doubt that the place is surely full of rose petals, candles and other charms to make the moment of your request extremely special.