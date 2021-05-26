Christian Nodal and Belinda: officially engaged

Getty Images Christian Nodal and Belinda

During the week the Mexican singer Christian Nodal and his current sentimental partner have been on the cover of all the news, due to their latest event announced through their social networks, which left their followers shocked.

The regional Mexican music singer made known to the world through two photos posted on his official Instagram account, that his girlfriend, also Mexican singer Belinda, gave the “Yes” to his marriage proposal.

“Ladies and gentlemen … Belinda Peregrin Schull just made me the luckiest man in the world.💍🤍” wrote the singer in the body of the message, accompanied by a photograph where the couple is seen kissing.

The ad just one hour after being published already had almost a million “Likes” and more than 18,000 comments.

For its part, the couple of the pop singer also expressed their happiness through their account on their Instagram: where they shared the same photograph as their fiancé with a message that said: “An image says more than a thousand words… The woman more happy world ”and in less than 40 minutes almost 600,000 people reacted to its publication.

Likewise, her fiancé, Nodal, responded in the part of the comments “I love you with my life, future wife.” To which I interpret her, she could not help reacting with a “future husband !!!” accompanied by many emojis.

The request for a hand was in Barcelona

The proposal to make Belinda a partner in his life was made by the singer after having been in the courts for nine months, and the site chosen for the proposal was an exclusive restaurant in the city of Barcelona, ​​called “Salvaje”, which was owned by the famous soccer star Lionel Messi. This place was closed to the public, to be used only for the couple, and of which Christian Nodal is presumed paid about 25,000 thousand euros for his reservation, according to Milenio.

The photographs of the romantic moment of the couple show a decoration of the place with orange lighting, so it is presumed that this was of candles or dim spotlights, likewise a path of rose petals leading to the table is visible. the lovers chatted, and the program “Ventaneando” also specified that the menu chosen for dinner would have been Japanese food.

The Instagram account Cris Gove – Event Designer, shared details of the decoration. You can see the video here, or in this post.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” had declared from his own mouth to Infobae Mexico since last March 31 that he wanted to make Belinda his wife. “I do want to get married now, but I don’t know if I’m going to get out alive this year. I don’t know if the zombies or the aliens will come first. ” expressed the singer.

The spectacular engagement ring

The engagement ring is captivating and attracted a lot of attention for being a ring of small diamonds encrusted around a 12 karat emerald cut diamond. The jewel was acquired at Angel City Jewelers, located in Los Angeles, California, for a sum of $ 3 million. The jewelery firm, was in charge of congratulating the couple through Instagram, with the same image published by the engaged, and in it they released the details of the ring.

VERY EXPENSIVE! 😱 Regional Mexican singer #ChristianNodal spent on a $ 3 million emerald cut diamond ring that #Belinda received. 📸 ♥ ️ Congratulations! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/5J6trspDrD – Informative News (@NoticiaInfoMx) May 26, 2021

“Congratulations to @nodal & @ belindapop… for a lifetime full of happiness. 12 ct emerald cut diamond… valued at more than $ 3 million ”, the publication reads, accompanied by a video showing how the alliance is composed.

The reaction of Christian Nodal’s mother

According to Milenio, Nodal’s mother never doubted the love that her son and Belinda had for each other. Even from the beginning both families supported the couple. This despite the fact that it was said that it was only a publicity stunt of both to raise the rating of the reality show in which they participated during the beginning of their courtship.

Hence, with the publication that the couple made announcing their future wedding, one of the most important manifestations of affection was joined by one of the most important, that of Silvia Cristina Nodal Jiménez, who did not reserve herself to express in the networks all the emotion that It brought him the news that his daughter-in-law Belinda would become another member of his family nucleus.

“My family grows! Live this very special moment of your commitment to the fullest, receive a big hug from all of us who love you so much and may God continue to bless your relationship as it has until now. 💍🤍 ”, Nodal’s mother wrote next to an image in which the future husbands are embracing.

READ MORE: LAST MINUTE: Deadly shooting in San José, California: There would be 7 dead