Christian Nodal and Belinda get engaged

Thanks to the creations of the Venezuelan chef Fermin Azkue the site is famous for its concept of signature Japanese cuisine with design, tradition and quality; It has a sushi bar, distinguished by its Mediterranean influence, with forays into Nordic cuisine, and a Japanese wood-burning grill.

It also offers rice, noodles and, in Spain, they could not miss the typical tapas, but fusion. On site vegetarians also have options with, for example, truffled avocados with ponzu sauce. For meat lovers, Galician blond cow, wagyu beef, red shrimp, wild Alaskan saloon or Mediterranean bluefin tuna are available.

The cocktails are also varied and special, so it turned out that Christian he spent the amount of 25 thousand euros to be able to pamper his girlfriend on that special night, in which he received the “I do!” as a response from Belinda, who we could see with a tremendous ring.

“Ladies and gentlemen… Belinda Peregrin Schull He just made me the luckiest man in the world, “wrote the singer in the feed of his Instagram account, which was accompanied by two photos of them in the most romantic attitude possible and visibly happy.