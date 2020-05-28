The Morecambe FC has communicated on his official Twitter account the 23-year-old Christian Mbulu dies. The entity has not disclosed the causes of death. “Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Christian Mbulu and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”

05/27/2020 at 12:44

CEST

sport.es

“He was only 23 years old and the news of his sudden and premature death has shocked us all. Christian was well-liked on the team and his loss will be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him“Added the club.

Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian Mbulu’s death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time. – Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) May 26, 2020

Christian Mbulu joined the Morecambe last January. Previously he was a member of several British football teams (Milwall, Motherwell and Crewe Alexandra). On his Twitter account, the Crewe Alexandra, the team in which Mbulu played until October 2018, has also reported its loss:

Horrendous news that our former defender Christian Mbulu has passed away at the age of just 23. All of our thoughts our with Christian’s friends and family at this awful time. RIP #crewealex https://t.co/kvQomFZKF6 pic.twitter.com/zUBTl9Yc7L – Crewe Alexandra (Stay Alert ‍ & male; ️) (@crewealexfc) May 26, 2020

