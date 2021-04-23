Christian Mbilli wins by knockout and sends message to the super middleweight division

PHOTOS

Credit: Tom Hogan / Ring City USA

West Point, NY – The undefeated super middleweight Christian Mbilli (18-0, 17 KOs) added another knockout to his professional career after beating Jesús Antonio Gutiérrez (27-5-2, 14 KOs), this Thursday on the Ring City USA card, broadcast live through the Twitch application, from the United States Military Academy, in West Point, NY.

“This fight was a message,” said the Frenchman after his victory, adding: “I’m ready for any fighter, and this was a message to all the super middleweight fighters in America. I come for everyone. Canelo (Álvarez), (Daniel) Jacobs, (Edgar) Berlanga, Caleb Plant… I’m ready for whatever ”.

The 25-year-old boxer was born in Cameroon. He then moved to France, where he made the Olympic team in 2016. His career continued in Canada, where he went from amateur to professional boxer.

The event of Ring City USA It represents the first time a boxing card has been held in New York since the Covid-19 pandemic began.