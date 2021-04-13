Christian Martinoli tells the story of the game that changed his life on TV Azteca

The outgoing storyteller of TV Azteca, Christian Martinoli Curi, recalled the narration of the United States goal that gave Mexico access to the Repechage phase to play the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, same that fell just when Martinoli was narrating the game of Costa Rica vs Mexico, unleashing the ‘madness’ of the chronicler, who began to attack the selected tricolor.

That narration was epic for Martinoli and Mexican Soccer in general, since Christian’s mocked claim went around the world, getting to be interviewed in several international newscasts for that fact.

Almost 8 years away, Martinoli explained for the first time the reason for that fiery reaction during the Costa Rica – Mexico match, when thanks to the goals of the United States, the Aztec National Team managed to go from ‘paunch’ to the stage. Repechage against New Zealand.

In an interview with Roberto Gómez Junco, Martinoli explained that there were too many emotions in a single instant, since that classification meant that many families would keep their jobs, because if they did not classify, many sponsoring brands would withdraw from the TRI ‘ship’.

“I went crazy because it was an accumulation of emotions for a long time, many games. I worked and collaborated with brands, and I knew many people on the channel (TV Azteca) who were going to lose their jobs if Mexico did not qualify for the World Cup. So that was a very strong shock, to think that Mexico was five minutes away from being left out, “revealed Martinoli.

