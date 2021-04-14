KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – AUGUST 18: Christian Lee uses his striking to set up a submission finish of Keanu Subba during ONE Championship: Quest For Greatness at the Stadium Negara on August 18, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Dux Carvajal / ONE Championship / Getty Images)

ONE on TNT 2: Christian Lee vs. Timofey Nastyukhin live results and highlights.

The Singapore-based MMA promotion, ONE Championship, returns to TNT for the second fight in their ONE on TNT series. The second installment is a tape-delayed airing of ONE on TNT 2: Christian Lee vs. Timofey Nastyukhin for the promotion’s lightweight title.

Follow along with FanSided MMA for all your live results and highlights from ONE on TNT 2, right here.

Main card (TNT)

Christian Lee vs. Timofey Nastyukhin

OFFICIAL RESULTS:

Highlights

Janet Todd vs. Anne Line Hogstad

OFFICIAL RESULTS:

Highlights

Preliminary card (Bleacher Report)

Yoshiki Nakahara vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg

OFFICIAL RESULTS:

Highlights

Wang Shuo vs. Kim kyu sung

OFFICIAL RESULTS:

Highlights

Mitchell Chamale vs. Shuya Kamikubo

OFFICIAL RESULTS:

Highlights

ONE on TNT 2 takes place on Wednesday, April 14, live from Singapore. Follow along with FanSided for all your live news and highlights.