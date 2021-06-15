Christian Lee denies a starting opportunity to Eddie Alvarez: “I don’t see how you can justify it”

At 22 years of age, Christian lee can boast of having almost and completely cleaned out the Lightweight division of ONE Championship.

Naturally, one of the biggest stars of the Asian promotion has not had the opportunity to share a cage with one of the most seasoned veterans of the division, Eddie alvarez. But it is not because he does not want to, but rather because of a matter of merit.

Alvarez, 1 – 2 – (1 NC) in ONE, demanded a few days ago on social networks the opportunity to face Lee, ensuring that he could finish the young fighter whenever he wanted. However, the member of Evolve MMA believes that he has not done the merits to contest the belt.

“It’s a race against the clock for Eddie,” Lee told the portal of ONE. “He’s getting old, he’s on a losing streak and he wants a starting shot so bad. I think he just wants to cause a stir so that people take his side and ONE gives him a shot at the title. “

Lee made his second starting defense finishing by TKO in the first round of the Russian Timofey Nastyukhin during the stellar of ONE on TNT 2. That completion also allowed him to reach six wins in a row, five before the limit.

Alvarez, on the other hand, suffered his second promotional defeat when he fell by unanimous decision to number five in the ranking, Ok rae yoon, in the co-star of the ONE on TNT 4.

Since disembarking from the UFC, the 37-year-old veteran has only managed to win once at ONE. But even though he is not even ranked, Lee will not object to the match if this is what the organization plans.

“I have always accepted any fight that has been put in front of me. I really don’t see how fighting Eddie can be justified. But, again, if the company wants it to happen, it is never that it has rejected a fight, “he said.

