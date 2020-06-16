Few players in the world can boast of having been with two different teams alongside Michael Jordan. The legendary Bulls only abandoned the discipline of his franchise of his loves to retire, although he later returned to the NBA by the hand of Washington Wizards. It was there that he was reunited with an old acquaintance, although not from Chicago, but from the best team ever seen on the face of the Earth: the Dream Team 92.

In addition to the plethora of stars who elevated basketball to a higher status at the Barcelona Olympic event, there was a young university student who promised to have a splendid future: Christian laettner. It must not have been easy for a young white boy, not very aggressive in the game and from Duke University, to gain a respect among those sports and media giants. His inclusion in the team was controversial since he was selected ahead of Shaquille O´Neal, whose projection seemed much more remarkable already in those times and there were many who indicated a racial motive in it.

Identified as a posh and spoiled boy, that fame cost him dearly in his time in the NBA, where he never finished taking off. It began its journey in Minnesota Timberwolves, where he managed to be one of the members of the best rookie team, but the arrogance and his ability to intimidate colleagues cost him dearly with a coach, Syney Lowe, who did not tolerate these behaviors. He lived his best season forming a couple under the board with Mutombo, in 1996/97 in Atlanta Hawks, becoming All star by averaging 18.1 points and 8.8 rebounds, but it gradually faded without being able to find its level.

How was the relationship of a posh boy, coming from a distinguished environment and who enjoyed bullying young companions, with Michael Jordan? It is the big question. « It was crazy to be part of the Dream Team. I was playing with guys I had admired when I was a kid, that was something I will never forget, » reveals a Laettner who enjoyed minutes of trash in the Olympic adventure, averaging 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, in the eight in which he played minutes.

05/22/2020 07:05

We analyzed which players averaged the best numbers in a historic championship that was the great exhibition of the best NBA in history.

Keep reading

« They surprised me a lot from the first training because I realized that they were not stars, but that they had gone there to work hard and compete. They treated me well, they considered that I should do all the tasks of a rookie. Do their laundry, bring them drinks … I accepted it without problem and from that moment they treated me well, they realized that I went with humility there and to learn, « reveals Christian.

Questioned about the ambition of that team, it is striking how it is expressed. « In those times there was a lot of talk about the emergence of European basketball, so the NBA stars went there to show that the United States was much better than anyone. In the locker room, before games, we would challenge ourselves and say that we had to win more than 40 or 50 points, « says a Laettner who had the honor of playing one-on-one against almost all team members.

« Magic was always attending to the press, I couldn’t do it for him because of that. I remember well the duels with Larry and Magic, but I didn’t win either, » said a man who did beat Jordan in another sport, as narrated. at nba.com. « There was a fever for table tennis in the Dream team and I remember that I beat Michael the first time we played. He was so angry that he ordered a table for his room and trained for hours, but when he challenged me again, I won again. He didn’t like that at all, « he said.

They coincided in Washington Wizards in the 2001/2002 season, with Michael Jordan squeezing his last dose of basketball and a Christian laettner totally stagnant in his projection and that by that time he occupied a role of bench player, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. It must have been curious to see these two players meet again in circumstances so different from the first time they shared a dressing room. Without a doubt, a peculiar story is the relationship between these two men.