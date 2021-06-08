Christian Javier intends to play with Tigres del Licey in LIDOM

The stellar young pitcher of the Houston Astros in MLB, Christian javier, made clear his intentions to play alongside the Tigres del Licey on the Dominican Winter League, leaving doors and windows open for his debut on the winter circuit of his native country.

Christian javier, 24 years old, in the current MLB campaign in this 2021 has had the joy of participating in 11 games with the Houston Astros, leaving an ERA of 3.23, who was selected in the ninth round of the Draft Rookies of Lidom in 2017, remaining without making his debut since then in the league, although he has never put aside his letter of introduction with the Tigres del Licey.

During a conversation with the Dominican journalist, Yancen Pujols, through a live broadcast on the Instagram social network, Christian javier I declare to be in constant communication with all those related to the team, in addition to saying that “there are great possibilities” of his debut with Tigres del Licey.

“I keep in constant communication with the team (Tigres del Licey) and I think there is a lot of chance that if things turn out I can shoot (shoot) in winter,” he replied to the player about his expected participation in the Dominican Winter League by large number of fans.

The Tigres del Licey, have completely reorganized their ranks for the upcoming campaign, agreed for next October of the Dominican Winter League, starting with a new general manager and President, as well as the entire Board of Directors, after failing to qualify for the postseason in the 2020-2021 campaign for the first time since 2014, which could accelerate the arrival of pieces expected by the fans of the team as it is Javier.

Here is the report: