Christian Garin takes the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player Juan Ignacio Londero

05/30/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The Chilean tennis player Christian garin, number 23 of the ATP and seed number 22, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 3-6, 6-4, 7 (8) -6 (6) and 6-2 in three hours and thirteen minutes to Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentine tennis player, number 100 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The Argentine player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, while the Chilean player managed it 8 times. In addition, Garin achieved 64% in the first service, 4 double faults and 58% of the service points, while his opponent had 64% of the first service and 5 double faults, managing to win 55% of the serve points.

In the 30th final, the Chilean tennis player will face the American Mackenzie mcdonald, number 118, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) is held between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 239 players participate in the championship and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the guests.