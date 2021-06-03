Christian Garin qualifies for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 08:15 CEST

Christian garin, Chilean, number 23 of the ATP and seed number 22, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in four hours and seventeen minutes by 4-6, 4-6, 7 (9) -6 (7), 6-3 and 8-6 to Mackenzie mcdonald, American tennis player, number 119 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the player takes the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Chilean player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 67% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 64% of the service points. As for McDonald, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times and his effectiveness data is 70%, 2 double faults and 65% of points obtained on serve.

After this meeting, next Friday from 11:00 Spanish time will take place the round of 32 in which Garin and the American tennis player will be measured Marcos Giron, number 84.

The tournament takes place in between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 players are presented, of which 128 go to the final between those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the guests.