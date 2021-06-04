Christian Garin manages to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of tennis player Marcos Giron

06/04/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

Christian garin, Chilean, number 23 of the ATP and seed number 22, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and thirty-six minutes by 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 and 6-2 to Marcos Giron, American tennis player, number 84 in the ATP, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

During the match, the Chilean tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 9 times, had a 66% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 64% of the service points. As for the American player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 55%, he committed 4 double faults and got 51% of the service points.

In the round of 16 the Chilean player will face off against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 2 and seeded number 2, next Sunday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 tennis players participate and a total of 128 arrive in the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualification phase and those who are invited. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.