Christian Estrada, with a heart in love and a baby on the way

Christian estrada She is living the most special year of her life, as she is waiting for her first child with María Fernanda Quiroz, known as Ferka. Little by little the future parents prepare everything for the arrival of their baby, but while the big day arrives, the artist from Sinaloa embarks on new professional projects to become the best example for his little one. In an interview with HOLA! USA, Estrada shared his excitement about the new chapter of his life that he writes with Ferka, in addition to his next plans in the acting field.

© @ estradac11 Christian and Ferka will debut this year as parents

Estrada’s artistic side is just beginning, because before being in the spotlight, he dedicated himself to professional soccer in the United States for five years. “I have been a professional soccer player since I was 19, I played until I was 24; I broke my collarbone, had injuries to my ankle and knees, until I said ‘enough’. After soccer I got into modeling and started doing commercials and catwalks ”.

© @ estradac11 The young actor has many plans for this year

The big moment would come with his participation in the program The Bachelorette, which gave him the tables to move on. His name began to resonate in the show business and suddenly, the late producer Magda Rodríguez approached him. “Magda turned to see me and invited me to a reality show (Warriors 2020) and it’s the best thing that happened to me, it changed my life …”.

The producer invited him to Mexico for a few days to learn about the project, but what would be his surprise when he found out that his participation would last three months. “First it was 20 days and then it was three months. ‘You are already from Televisa, you are already mine, I am not going to let you go,’ that’s what he told me. ” About Magda Rodríguez, who died last November, he commented: “Magda was a very hard worker, we made a wonderful dumbbell. Outside of work he was a kind, respectful and loving person. I did become very fond of her ”.

© @ estradac11 Magda Rodríguez saw great potential in Christian

The following months are of castings, television projects and even a movie, which he will shoot in August in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco under the direction of Michael Bay. At the same time, with these work spirits, Christian is preparing to be a father of a family. “I love the feeling because I say to myself, ‘You have to put the batteries because a child is coming.’ So I feel more like it when I do the castings, I go with everything! ”.

Of course, Christian himself recognizes that it has been a challenge, since he lived many years in the United States and his Spanish was not the best, so he has been learning everything from the hand of his partner. And how did this relationship come about? He assured that, in his attempt to gain a career in Mexico, he traveled to the Aztec country and that in a work project he met Ferka. “It was love at first sight. We didn’t like each other, Ferka has a character … that if he doesn’t like you, he doesn’t like you. He made fun of my accent. I met her, we became super friends and from the first day, I knew that ours went beyond our friendship ”.