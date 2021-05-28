Christian Estrada: “Alejandra Guzmán is not like Frida Sofía looks … The lady was very affectionate with me”

Christian estrada assures that in the time he met Alejandra Guzman, the singer always treated him well, and that everything he said Frida sofia about his mom is very far from reality.

“It is ugly to hear what is happening right now, because the truth is that the lady is not that person, (is not) how they paint her. From me you have all my respect and the only thing I can say is that The lady was very affectionate with me“.

The contestant of “Warriors 2020” again denies having had a romantic relationship with the singer. “I only lived with her twice, which was with my brothers. I will tell you again, she is a very loving person, the lady, hard-working, chambeadora. I, who love my mother, see her as an icon, a very great person, I grew up knowing Alejandra Guzmán, I have nothing bad to say about the lady ”.

Christian explains that he never thought of suing his ex-partner for all the statements he has made against him that have affected his image. “Those are already personal things, I have demands and so, I really don’t, fight one or put one, of course not, one hundred percent not. I think that everyone is realizing the person that Frida Sofía is, so I let that speak for itself“.

The model does not know if the accusations that Frida made against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán for sexual abuse are true. “No, we never talk about the man, none of that, they are things that I cannot comment on because they are familiar things.”

Frida, for her part, has maintained on several occasions that Estrada and her mother did have an affair.

