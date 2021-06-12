Christian Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots gives details of the Danish’s state of health

The agent of the Danish international Christian eriksen, Martin Schoots, said today that the player is conscious and can communicate with the hospital staff to which he was transferred after fainting during the Denmark-Finland Eurocup match.

“His father told me that he is breathing and that he can speak. That is the news with which we are happy, in these circumstances. That’s all I know, ”the representative told Dutch radio NPO 1.

“Everyone is in shock, that is logical. His partner is now with him in the hospital, ”added Schoots.

Denmark-Finland of the Eurocup, corresponding to the first day of group B, was temporarily suspended after Eriksen’s sudden fall after 43 minutes of play, although UEFA later announced that the match will resume.

The player fell to the pitch for no apparent reason, without knowledge, and after several minutes in which he required urgent medical assistance and underwent a heart massage, he was removed from the pitch on a stretcher surrounded by the Danish players.

The player was subsequently transferred by ambulance to a nearby hospital and, according to UEFA, the Inter Milan midfielder “has been stabilized.”

