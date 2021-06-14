Christian Eriksen will not play football again, says former Tottenham doctor Sanjay Sharma

Sanjay sharma, renowned cardiologist coincided with Christian Eriksen in his time with Tottenham, the professor of the ST George ‘s University of London, confirmed that the footballer “died” during the meeting between Denmark and Finland and that it will be difficult for him to play again.

“I don’t know if he will play football again. Frankly, he died (this Saturday), even for a few minutes, but he died. Would a medical professional allow him to die again? The answer is no,” Sharma told the news agency. AP news

“The good news is that he will live, the bad news is that he is reaching the end of his career. If he is going to play another professional soccer game, I cannot say; in the United Kingdom I would not play anymore, we would be very strict about it ”, said the president of cardiac experts of the English Federation (FA).

The specialist confirmed that he reviewed the file of Eriksen the moment he found out that he fainted in the game this Saturday and confirmed that everything was fine, so the player did not show previous pathologies.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, what if there was something we didn’t see?’ But I checked all the results and everything was perfect, “he told the English newspaper.

“From the day we signed it, it was my job to monitor it and we did studies every year. The truth is that his exams were normal until 2019 and without any heart problems. Every year it was reviewed and analyzed. I took the exams ”.

