Christian Eriksen reappears and goes viral

MEXICO CITY.

Denmark’s midfielder, Christian Eriksen, reappeared publicly after spending a few days in hospital after collapsing in the first match of his team in the European Championship, product of a heart problem that took him away from the contest.

A Little fan made viral the image in which Eriksen appears quite recovered, after the incident that occurred in the match held in Copenhagen, with Finland as a rival on that occasion.

IM so lucky. The most famous man next to me ”, wrote the young follower in the publication.

Christian eriksen has to settle for supporting the Denmark national team from a distance and his photograph began to circulate on the internet just the day the Danish representative got his pass to the Eurocup semifinals, where it will be measured against England.

