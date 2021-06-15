Christian Eriksen published his first photograph after the cardiac arrest he suffered during a match at Euro 2020



A defibrillation saved his life. The midfielder was dead for a few moments.

Photo: Martin Meissner / POOL / .

Terrible images of lived in full party of the Euro 2020. Christian Eriksen fell collapsed on the field as a result of cardiac arrest in full game of Denmark vs. Finland for group B of the EURO. However, the footballer is constantly making progress in his recovery and posted the first photo after the disturbing incident.

“Thank you so much for your sweet and fantastic greetings and messages from all over the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine under the circumstances. I still have some tests to go through at the hospital, but I feel fine. Now, I will cheer on the boys of the Denmark national team in the next matches. They play for all of Denmark“Wrote the Inter Milan footballer with the photograph.

Eriksen was dead on the grass

The Danish national team’s own doctor revealed the severity of the episode suffered during the EURO match. Morten Boesen He assured that Christian Eriksen “was gone. He was dead before being revived. It was definitely a heart attack. ” Luckily the team doctor stated that A defibrillation saved the life of the Inter midfielder.

Nothing but respect for the Danish players for shielding their teammate & friend from the camera’s. The world is praying for Eriksen to pull through, rivalries & opinions of the player are completely irrelevant in a situation like this ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OwuK5CwE65 – 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@xDaveAFC) June 12, 2021

Will Christian Eriksen play again?

Sanjay sharma was Eriksen’s cardiologist while he was at Tottenham Hotspur, from 2013 to 2020. Sharma was firm in assuring the PA news agency that clinically the footballer cannot be on the field of play again.

Eriksen has left the pitch stable and alive after CPR 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cun0hlBwQs – Amr 🇪🇬 #FreePalestine (@AmrFootball) June 12, 2021

“I don’t know if he will play football again. Frankly, he died, even if it was for a few minutes, but he died. Would a medical professional allow him to die again? The answer is no (…) The good news is that he will live, the bad news is that is nearing the end of its career“, He concluded.

You may also like:

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen collapsed in the middle of the game and had to be transferred to a hospital

Danish dart: Kasper Schmeichel complained about UEFA pressure to resume the match after Eriksen fainted

Euro 2020: venues, groups, absent stars and favorite teams to lift the cup