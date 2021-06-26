Christian Eriksen, ‘present’ in Wales-Denmark

06/26/2021 at 6:53 PM CEST

Christian Eriksen has been very present at the beginning of the duel between Wales and Denmark. The first match of the round of 16 of the European Championship, played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, recalled the figure of the midfielder before the opening whistle with a mega-shirt of the Danish ’10’ on the pitch.

In addition, to complete the beautiful gesture, Wales, by the hand of its captain Gareth Bale, handed over a signed shirt to Eriksen with her name and the Welsh message Brysia wella, meaning “get well soon”.

Eriksen, for the moment, continues recovering from the operation in which an automatic defibrillator was implemented, a necessary consequence after suffering a heart attack during the dispute on the first day of the Eurocup.