Christian Eriksen could play the Eurocup

06/14/2021

On at 11:06 CEST

The regulations of the Eurocup leave us a really striking situation. And that occurs as a result of the sad event of the Danish Christian Eriksen and his collapse last Saturday during the Denmark – Finland.

While the player continues to recover in the Copenhagen hospital; It should be known that Eriksen could, as long as his state of health allowed it and in case of being discharged, to play a match in the Eurocup again.

The explanation lies in the competition regulations. Eriksen, once he played the first 42 minutes of the first match of the tournament; It means that the Inter Milan player is registered on the definitive list that the Danish team had to send 48 before the first match against the Finnish team.

48 hours before debut, the limit

As we have been counting in SPORT as a result of the cases of Covid-19 in the selection, that is the limit for any team to send the medical certificate to request the medical leave of any field player, always at the expense of the definitive authorization of the UEFA Medical Commission.

Once this cut is passed, this also implies that no player who is not included in this list of up to 26 players can replace Eriksen’s withdrawal. Something that Portugal has been able to do with Cancelo because it did not include him in the list for COVID and he replaced him still being on time. Only goalkeepers can be substituted for medical reasons at any time during the Eurocup.

Then, although right now Eriksen’s health is above the rest; the regulations enable the Inter Milan player to be able to return to the tournament at any time, as long as Denmark continues forward.