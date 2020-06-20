This week the red brand, WWE Raw, was returning after one of the funniest, most curious and surprising events within the company. The terrible news was known to all those who love to see Edge fighting against the best in the company. He had a tear in his triceps.

Word from Randy Orton on WWE Raw

It has been hard and sad but at the same time exciting, to see an Orton in its purest form, he has not been remembered like that for a few years. It is noted that the rivalries of yesteryear were much more accomplished and worked. He ordered to rest and take a few months with his family.

As soon as the program was entered, he declared that the rematch would be in 2029, at the rate that everything had elapsed. That was when a rivalry broke out that no one would think of in the current times on the current roster. Christian entered to defend his great friend Edge.

I was disoriented and entered a game that Randy knows very well. He was not medically discharged to be able to compete professionally. A combat was agreed without sanction for any of them, leaving Orton wanting to withdraw another great fighter.

Several were the ones who warned Christian of the danger, but it was then when, without listening to Big Show or Ric Flair, he went to the ring to face his destiny, and to be able to represent and defend the legacy of the great legend Edge. As soon as the bell rang, its end was announced.

Psychosis

The kick to the skull left dozens of people speechless. Randy’s brutality left nothing to envy, since the blow It was so hard, that his rival did not open his eyes again at least until the end of the televised program.

A strange behavior and appearance began regretting what happened. After seeing that a fighter with whom he has shared such good times ended in those conditions, towards making the real reality seem like a dream, beginning to rethink the actions taken against him.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that Extreme Rules will be the next WWE PPV and the next AEW Fyter Fest will be the next AEW PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.