in U.S.

Christian Effect: Coca-Cola lost $ 4 trillion on the stock market after CR7 share in the Eurocup


CR7 became the top scorer in the history of the European Championship with his double against Hungary.

Photo: Bernadett Szabo / .

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo will change Coca-Cola bottles for water during the pre-game press conference against Hungary it didn’t take long to have a collateral effect. A day after the action, the company’s shares fell in value on the stock market, totaling a loss of up to $ 4 trillion overnight.

In the stock market, Coca-Cola lost 1.6% of its value, going from being valued at $ 242 trillion to $ 238 trillion. We repeat, a millionaire loss that amounts to $ 4 billion dollars. In one day.

This was the particular moment in which CR7 encouraged the consumption of water. In your diet, sugary drinks are not allowed.

Of course, on the field, the captain of the Portugal team was not going to reduce their impact. He scored a double against Hungary to become the top scorer in Eurocup history. The defense of the crown could not have started better for the Portuguese.

The path to the two-time championship will continue next Saturday June 19 against Germany, a set that succumbed to France at the end of the first day.

Cobra Kai creator admits that he was inspired by Oz, the legendary HBO series, for the fourth season – Tomatazos

Poses Yanet García for famous magazine cover