Christian Effect: Coca-Cola lost $ 4 trillion on the stock market after CR7 share in the Eurocup



CR7 became the top scorer in the history of the European Championship with his double against Hungary.

Photo: Bernadett Szabo / .

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo will change Coca-Cola bottles for water during the pre-game press conference against Hungary it didn’t take long to have a collateral effect. A day after the action, the company’s shares fell in value on the stock market, totaling a loss of up to $ 4 trillion overnight.

In the stock market, Coca-Cola lost 1.6% of its value, going from being valued at $ 242 trillion to $ 238 trillion. We repeat, a millionaire loss that amounts to $ 4 billion dollars. In one day.

Coca Cola lost $ 4 billion in value today after the CR7 gesture of removing the bottles went viral. #CocaCola was valued at $ 242 billion before Ronaldo’s gesture and afterwards, it went down to $ 238 billion. Cristiano Ronaldo caused a fall of 1.6% in Coca Cola’s value. pic.twitter.com/PhplfjBBlp – Abdullah. (@SaidbyAbdullah) June 15, 2021

This was the particular moment in which CR7 encouraged the consumption of water. In your diet, sugary drinks are not allowed.

‘Drink water’ Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at start of # Euro2020 press conference pic.twitter.com/2eBujl9vzk – Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 15, 2021

Of course, on the field, the captain of the Portugal team was not going to reduce their impact. He scored a double against Hungary to become the top scorer in Eurocup history. The defense of the crown could not have started better for the Portuguese.

The path to the two-time championship will continue next Saturday June 19 against Germany, a set that succumbed to France at the end of the first day.