The Christian Dior name evokes fashion, glamor, elegance, New Look, femininity, but something that does not bring to mind is haute cuisine. However, the French couturier, as it happens with many creatives, not only applied his savoir faire and good taste to fashion, but also to good gastronomy.

In 1972, 15 years after the death of the creator of the New Look (the feminine silhouette with a short waist and wide skirts that was all the rage in the 1950s, after the austerity of World War II in the 1940s), Casa Dior published a limited edition book, honoring the designer’s love of cooking.

Entitled La Cuisine Cousu-Main (somewhat like Custom Kitchen), and originally written in French, it is a collection of Monsieur Dior’s favorite recipes, compiled by celebrity chef Raymond Thuilier, and illustrated by René Gruau, one of the most influential and important fashion illustrators in the world, who worked with the greatest fashion designers and magazines in the second half of the 20th century.

Fewer than 4,000 copies of this book were published, making it a rare object of desire, until Asprey relaunched it in 2013. Today, according to Vogue, a first edition can go as high as 20,000 pesos!

Thuilier, the author, who died in 1993 at the age of 96, was one of the most renowned French chefs around the same time that Dior lived the climax of his career – the 1940s and ’50s – , which is why it is not strange that they were close friends, since the designer was such a lover of cooking that, among other things, he sat down daily to discuss the menu of the day with his personal chef, Georges Huilier. According to the magazine, the latter may have had something to do with the final selection of recipes from the original book.

Regarding Dior’s passion for cooking, Thuilier writes in the preface to the publication: “He was a man who understood the meaning and worship of beauty, always in search of perfection, he was a man with heart and spirit, and a true gourmet, for whom the art of the table and gastronomy united God and men “.

He adds that Dior liked to compare fashion and cuisine, and that he frequently said: “The ingredients we use when we cook are as noble as the haute couture materials. What I like about my profession is that you have to unite mind and hands, and I feel the same when I cook. If cooking is the work of the intelligence, the hands must act as their faithful performers. The realization of a work can only be perfect when the creative imagination is faithfully associated with the work out of your hands. “

Thuilier concludes this friendly portrait of Dior by saying that he frequently evoked his figure as that of “a man who loved his trade, like a great among the greats.”

A few days ago, the fashion house, which continues to be among the most important in the world, launched a (reduced) digital version of the book. The idea is that, now that we are locked up at home and that many of us are beginning to experiment with cooking or trying to raise our level as chefs, we can replicate some of the recipes of classic French cuisine that were part of the designer’s favorites.

This version has two great advantages when compared to the original, firstly it contains translations into English and secondly and more importantly, it is free! Enter La Cuisine Cousu-Main by Christian Dior and you can fully enjoy it.

It is divided into seven chapters, each beautifully and cleverly illustrated by Gruau with images that combine fashion and cuisine in the most glamorous way possible. These correspond to Les Potages (soups); Les Oeufs, et Entrées (eggs and entrees); Le Poisson (fish); La Volaille (bird); Legumes D’Accompagnement (vegetable garnishes); Les Salades (salads) and Les Desserts (desserts).

Some of the 25 recipes included in this publication are a Red mullet, Mushroom puree, Dandelion tender leaves and classics such as Risotto, Cheese Soufflé or Pompadour Sponge Cake.

Here, we share three of their simplest recipes for you to cook on a special occasion, even if you keep # staying at home:





Lettuce salad

Ingredients:

Lettuce

Vinaigrette

Parsley

Chervil (optional)

Chives

Mushrooms in very thin slices

preparation:

Gently wash the lettuce, without soaking. Drain and remove the hard parts. Season with the vinaigrette and add the cut herbs with scissors. Serve with the sliced ​​mushrooms. You can substitute the vinaigrette for a creamy dressing. If you don’t get the chervil, just skip it.





Risotto

(for 4 or 5 people)

Ingredients:

250 grs. of rice

125 grs. of butter

1 large onion

100 grs. grated parmesan cheese

preparation:

Bring salt water to a boil in a saucepan filled to 3/4 of its capacity, calculate 10 grs. of salt per liter of water. Pour the rice into the water, cook and drain. Finely chop the onion and sauté it in part of the butter. Stir in the cooked rice with the remaining butter, the sauteed onion and the Parmesan. Season and serve immediately.





Crepes

(For 40 crepes of 22 cm. Diameter)

Ingredients:

750 ml. milk

500 grs. Of flour

5 grs. of salt

8 eggs

250 grs. of butter

150 grs. sugar glass

preparation:

In a large bowl combine the flour and eggs. Stir the sugar with the milk until the sugar dissolves and add to the flour and egg mixture. Add the salt and stir well until there are no lumps. Melt the butter and add it to the dough, stir well until completely incorporated. Pour a little dough into a wide frying pan until it spreads and a very thin circle forms, cook on one side, turn and cook on the other, until they are slightly golden but flexible.

