In the image, the player of the Peru national football team, Christian Cueva.

Lima, Jun 30 . .- Midfielder Christian Cueva became the first team from Peru to return to training at the Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna) in Lima on Tuesday, under the instructions of the technical command led by the Argentinean Ricardo Gareca.

Cueva, who is currently without a team after leaving the Mexican Pachuca, passed the medical tests according to the health protocol of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) and began evaluation work with the physical trainer Adrián Vaccarini.

The FPF indicated that « as the days progress, Christian Cueva will continue to carry out more physical and field work in the San Luis Complex, » which is part of the Videna.

Cueva arrived in Lima on June 19 on a special flight that repatriated Peruvians from Mexico and completed the mandatory quarantine period to rule out contagion with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The FPF sports manager, Juan Carlos Oblitas, told the RPP Noticias radio station that the player « is fine » and the Peruvian technical command is going to « help him to put himself in the best possible shape physically ».

Local media reported in the last hours that the player is interested in the Argentine Estudiantes de La Plata, although the leader Agustín Alayes told the Depor newspaper that « there is still no formal management. »

« We know the player, but until we have certainty in our football (in the face of the pandemic) it is impossible to advance, » he said, referring to the World Cup with Peru in Russia 2018.