MEXICO CITY, May 28 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Through a statement from his law firm, Christian Chávez announced that he has already filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office against his former partner, Maico Michael Kemper , for various crimes including extortion.

The Mexican actor decided to take legal action after Maico accused him of family violence after breaking their relationship; The two met in 2018 and the Dutchman decided to come live with him in Mexico from 2019.

“At no time has our client been judged in advance as he has been wrongly speaking out by the counterparty, which is why it cannot be said that he has a history of any kind,” the official statement said.

According to the investigation, Kemper and his lawyer have indicated their intention to extort three million pesos from Chávez, as well as seeking to fabricate evidence to charge the exRBD with the crime of aggression.

Kemper has assured that he made the decision to report him after a blow to the head took him to the hospital, but that he had also suffered psychological violence from the actor.

Meanwhile, Christian Chávez has not spoken about it and through the same statement ensures that the legal indication is that he does not issue any statement about the legal procedures that he is carrying out, since this could hinder the work being carried out.

This morning the actor shared his routine to take care of the skin on his Instagram account and did not make any mention, but previously he left a clarification video for his fans, in which he said that he decided out of self-esteem to take legal measures to avoid falling into blackmail, likewise assured that he is well and will continue his life because he has nothing to fear.

“Yes, I am going through a somewhat complicated process that is going to be arranged through legal channels. I do not intend to defame anyone because it is not in my essence, I believe faithfully in justice and truth, what I can tell you is that toxic relationships are something that can cost you a lot if you don’t raise your voice from the beginning, “said Chávez.

The health crisis of Paquita la del Barrio: in addition to his lung disease, he has suffered a fall that prevents him from moving“data-reactid =” 36 “>The health crisis of Paquita la del Barrio: in addition to his lung disease, he has suffered a fall that prevents him from moving

The unstoppable ‘curse’ of ‘Falling in love’: attacks, prostitution, violence and fraud“data-reactid =” 37 “>The unstoppable ‘curse’ of ‘Falling in love’: attacks, prostitution, violence and fraud