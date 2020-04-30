Christian Chávez shows his transformation to a woman and Anahí makes a controversial comment | Instagram

Actor Christián Chávez shared how his characterization for the series La Casa de las Flores in its last season, so Anahí did not hesitate to make a controversial comment that has made more than one laugh.

As Christián remembers, he was one of the characters in the third installment of the series, being one of the most prominent and favorites playing Patricio aguirre, the best friend Virginia de la Mora during her youth.

According to statements made by the same actor, this role represents one of the more difficult and important challenges throughout his entire career.

In one of the chapters, the actor had to transform into a woman, although they remember, and although that apparently it wasn’t a problem for himApparently connecting and showing her feminine side was complicated.

After several days of its premiere, Chávez decided share with his followers on his official Instagram account how was the process characterization.

The short video shows how they made it upThey put a wig on him and leave him completely unrecognizable.

This was the process to go from duck to pauline … well p-a-u-l-i-n-a, “he wrote in his post.

As expected quickly caught everyone’s attention, and even from her colleagues Angelique Boyer and Anahí with whom she worked on the soap opera RBD.

For his part, Anahí used the phrase that has gained great fame in TikTok to highlight how good your friend looks.

But how cute you look, hopeful !!!

Just two days after the video of his amazing transformation was published, he has more than 500 thousand reproductions and endless comments from his followers who show him their greatest affection.

Wooow they did a great job “,” I loved your character, you did an excellent job, I cried with Pato “,” You are a great actor !! “were some of the comments.

It is worth mentioning that Christián had not wanted to take gay roles, because he assured in an interview that not because he was going to play a character with these characteristics; However, during the process, he realized that homosexual people are different from each other.

