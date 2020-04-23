Christian Chávez and the challenge to be a woman at La Casa de las Flores | Instagram

The actor Christian Chavez who participated in the hit series The House of Flowers revealed that the most difficult part of his role was trying to give life to a woman.

In the new season, Chavez He confesses that the most difficult thing for the actor was having to dress for women.

Christian shared one of the most challenging experiences of participating through the program “Come the Joy “.

Also, the actor and singer of the group RBD, points out that it was the most difficult given the fear that people would only pigeonhole you in the character

More than strong or risque images, for me the most complicated thing was to dress as a woman, I think it is mainly because as a gay, one is suddenly afraid to show his femininity, especially when you are an actor and especially when you have always tried that people don’t see that part anymore and pigeonhole you ”.

Despite this, the actor He decided to accept the challenge and also pointed out that he is open to other projects that he likes, that they fill it out as artist regardless of the opinion of others.

As he pointed out, he has spent a long time looking for a way to be well with the people around him.

For what he hinted, on many occasions he took Projects that they liked other people or that they were not against something, however, this time he decided to take control.

I already lived a long time wanting to please everyone, I lost a lot of time in that, wanting to take the characters, the projects that did not offend such, that were not against something that I was afraid of, and the truth is that now no longer. Now I decided to take the baton and live in freedom, so who cares? ” He pointed to the Línea Directa portal.

