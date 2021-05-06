Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez is fired from Cancun FC of the Expansion League

The technical director Argentinian, Christian ‘El Chaco’ Giménez, legend of Cruz Azul in Liga MX, was fired this Thursday from Cancun FC of the MX Expansion League, club where he debuted as technical director in the past 2020-2021 season, without achieving the expected results.

Even though that him Cancun FC is a new franchise in the silver division, the Quintana Roo team has higher expectations than those achieved by the Chaco Giménez in his first season in the silver division of Mexican Soccer.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

Thanks teacher! Two tournament of great joys and a lot of learning. Thanks for all your professionalism. Cancun will always be your home! Success in your next projects for you and your coaching staff.

Thanks teacher! Two tournament of great joys and a lot of learning. Thanks for all your professionalism. Cancun will always be your home! Success in your next projects for you and your coaching staff. # LaOlaFutbolera pic.twitter.com/RMzpyOJ4Ec – Cancun FC (@cancun_fc) May 6, 2021

With Chaco Giménez, Cancun had regular numbers in the first season in its history, achieving a record of 13 wins, 6 draws and 13 losses, scoring 36 goals and receiving 35.

In the Apertura 2020, Chaco signed a season of 7 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses, qualifying for the Repechage, a round where they lost to Tlaxcala playing at home.

For the Clausura 2020, the board of directors hired reinforcements for Giménez’s team, hoping to compete higher in the Expansion League, a goal that Chaco failed to meet when finishing with a record of 6 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses, falling again in Repechage, now against the Atlantean Iron Colts.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Florian Thauvin, the eighth world champion who would sign in Liga MX