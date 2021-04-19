Christian Bale shaves his head for his role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Capable of undergoing major body transformations for different film projects such as’ The Machinist ‘(2004) or’ Batman Begins’ (2005), the actor Christian Bale will surprise us again with a drastic change of look to appear in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘. Apparently, the actor was able to enjoy a day at the beach in Sydney, Australia, without being recognized by people due to his slimmer appearance and his shaved head.

According to the Daily Mail, Bale spent a day off with his family in Palm Beach, a charming place an hour from Sydney, where the fourth installment of the God of Thunder is currently being shot. Recall that the 47-year-old actor plays Gorr the Butcher God, Thor’s nemesis in the 2022 film.

In the comics, the supervillain grew up on a barren planet. After his family died due to cruel conditions, Gorr lost his faith in the gods and finally vowed to kill them all after learning of their existence. He is a relatively new character in Marvel canon, having first been introduced in “Thor: God of Thunder # 2” in 2013.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘is directed by Taika Waititi (‘ JoJo Rabbit ‘) and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. For this fourth installment, Natalie Portman will also return as Jane Foster, who is expected to end up becoming the Goddess of Thunder, after being affected by cancer and taking the mantle and powers of Thor.

With a script written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (‘Someone Great’), Chris Pratten has also been confirmed in his role as Peter Quill, Vin Diesel again lending his voice to Groot, Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy. With a release initially scheduled for November 2021 and later for February 11, 2022, the film will finally arrive on May 6, 2022.