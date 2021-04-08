Christian Bale could return as Batman

Share

Actor Christian Bale who played Batman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy could be in talks with Warner Bros to return as the Dark Knight.

Actually Christian bale is rolling Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel studios in Australia where he plays the villain Gorr, the butcher of gods. But furthermore, he is seriously thinking of returning as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the film The Flash, which will immerse itself fully in the “multiverse” of Dc comics.

If in the end this comes true, they could come together to put together three different versions of Batman in the movie of The Flash. So we would see together Christian bale, Ben affleck and Michael Keaton.

The movie has been launched and they are still deciding important issues.

Although there is also the possibility that the participation of Christian bale means that it is replacing Michael Keaton, since despite the fact that the deal was closed, the actor recently cast doubts on whether he will be part of the production. Which is strange since filming is starting.

All this indicates that The Flash it is still under construction in some important respects, even as the cameras are already recording. The project has been stuck for a long time, with various directors being hired and then leaving, so it probably makes sense that their production is as chaotic as their pre-production period. However, obviously, the fans hope that the director Andy Muschietti may tie it all together at the end, as the first solo cinematic installment of The Flash it has the potential to be something special. And it must be recognized that it would be spectacular to see again Christian bale What Batman one last time.

The Flash will be released on November 4, 2022. While Thor: Love and Thunder where will you participate Christian bale It will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

