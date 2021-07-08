Christian Armas, ex Chivas, denies having been killed in a shooting

Christian Armas, former soccer player for Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and Jaguares de Chiapas in Liga MX, denied having been killed this afternoon in the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez during an armed confrontation in the streets that would have left up to 7 dead and one more with very serious injuries.

The youth squad and former Chivas player Christian Armas, denied on his social networks having participated in the shooting this afternoon in Tuxtla Gutiérrez and whoever was also a Jaguares player in Liga MX, said he was fine and very calm at home .

“Friends I sincerely hope you are all well I thank you for the concern of the news but it is false I am fine I am fine Thank you all greetings a hug.”, Published on his social networks Armas.

It should be noted that according to unofficial reports, the youth squad and former Chivas player Christian Armas would have been one of the men killed in the shooting along with six other people who participated in the event, although the youth squad Rojiblanco came out quickly to deny the information and ensure who is safe and sound.

Armas made his debut in the Chivas first team at the Apertura 2005 when he was just 18 years old against the Atlantean Iron Colts. However, it would only last one year in the Rojiblanca institution and would go out to reinforce the Jaguars of Chiapas.

He currently plays from 2010 to date, at Peñarol La Mesilla in Guatemala as a central defender and wears the number 2.

