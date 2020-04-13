On Easter Sunday, the Christ the Redeemer from Rio de Janeiro donned a robe to honor doctors on the front lines of hospitals around the world as they fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus

By: EFE

Rio de Janeiro Brazil. The Brazilian Catholic Church paid tribute this Easter Sunday to the staff who work in hospitals in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus and “dressed” in doctor to the Christ redeemer that crowns the Corcovado hill in Rio de Janeiro.

With churches closed due to restrictions on the movement of people imposed by local authorities to contain the spread of the pandemic, Cardinal Orani Tempesta held an almost solitary ceremony at the foot of Christ, 709 meters above sea level and with a privileged view of the entire city.

On the statue that represents Christ with open arms, 38 meters high and that was inaugurated in 1931, images were projected with flags of the countries affected by the pandemic, such as China, the United States, Spain, Italy and Brazil itself , and messages written by children that read “everything will be fine”.

Finally, an image was projected that “dressed” the Christ with an apron of doctors or nurses, in tribute to the staff who work in hospitals and risk their own lives in the first line of combat against coronavirus.

On the apron, the words “thank you” and “hope” appeared, written in several languages, and finally the phrase:

“Stay home, for us, for everyone. We are together.”



A few hours before the ceremony in Corcovado, the rector of the Sanctuary of Christ redeemerOmar Raposo launched a blessing at the inhabitants of Rio de Janeiro from a helicopter in which he flew over the city for about an hour.

According to the latest official data, released this Sunday, the pandemic of coronavirus it has so far caused 1,223 deaths and there are a total of 22,169 confirmed cases.

Rio de Janeiro is one of the most affected states and to date there are 170 deaths, while the number of infected people reaches 2,855.