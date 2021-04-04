Chrissy Teigen the Most Beautiful Woman 2021 People. The model and cookbook author posed for the cover of People in her issue of Los Más Hermosos, alongside her two children Luna and Miles.

The report says that Chrissy is now a superstar, but that she is the same honest, fresh and fun woman who shared super fun stories and mouth-watering recipes on her ‘So Delushious’ blog, years ago.

While she’s super honest about her insecurities and imperfections like her ups and downs in fame, being a mother is everything to her and her husband John Legend. The couple have two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, and they teach the children to be themselves.

“I am open, free spirit and I love that children are children. For us, kindness is a great thing. When you meet our children, they are very warm and friendly, ”Chrissy told People in this week’s issue. “You instill those things in them, but for the most part you let them be creative and wonderful, and curious and lively beings.”

She also talks about her career as a cookbook author, and her new projects (a restaurant), her marriage to John, her years on a diet, and the loss of her baby last year. You can see the entire interview here. She dreams of growing old with John and being surrounded by her loved ones for the rest of their lives. Much love, you know, that’s why she deleted her Twitter account, all very toxic.

Honestly, I have to say, People names her the most beautiful woman and is that the cover photo they choose? Sorry, it’s scary. If you watch it for more than a few seconds it’s creepy. There are much better photos of her in that issue. At least they would have chosen one on the side. The little boy is John’s face, the baby is her, without all that has been done.

So, Chrissy Teigen the Most Beautiful Woman 2021 People.

Sorry, Chrissy’s face on the cover got to me. Yes, her husband is John Legend. JOHN LEGEND !!! My bad! LOL! Thanks Jazly and sebasbitch. XoXo

Share this news!