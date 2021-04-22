Chrissy Teigen talks about Kim Kardashian divorce

Getty Images Famosa revealed details of Kim Kardashian’s divorce: What did Chrissy Teigen say?

Chrissy Teigen is revealing facts about the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and shared that the Kardashian star “gave it his all” to try to make things go smoothly.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen said, “I’ve definitely been in contact with Kim more than [mi esposo] has been in contact with Kanye. Anyone knows Kanye, is that he goes off the net. It’s hard to get in touch with Kanye, but Kim is fine. I know Kim gave everything for everything. “

She continued, “Honestly, it’s a shame it didn’t work out because I saw that they were a forever relationship,” shared Teigen. “I really thought about it, but I know she did her best.”

This is what you need to know:

Kanye West is “super upset”

On April 19, Vanity Fair reported that Kanye West “is not very satisfied with the way the narrative of his divorce from Kim Kardashian is playing out in the media and would like everyone to know that he was actually the one who wanted out first. ”.

As the article reports, when the couple first announced their separation, sources claimed that it was Kim who ended the marriage.

However, when a source spoke to Page Six earlier this week, they said West is “upset” by the situation and that the Kardashian family is a “huge machine.”

The source added: “Actually, it was him who said for a year that they had nothing in common except the children and that he wanted out (of the relationship) … She did everything she could to try to save the marriage.”

The source insisted that West let Kardashian file for divorce first “to give her dignity.”

They have stopped talking to each other

While initial rumors suggested the two had ended things on good terms, a source told Page Six in March that they are no longer speaking.

In fact, the source said the two had stopped talking even before filing for divorce. “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’ Despite this, she trusts him with children. He loves them and is seeing a lot for them. She leaves the house and he arrives and joins the children. They have an army of babysitters, so the transition is easy. “

The reports, however, continue to be contradictory, as someone told E! News, according to Vanity Fair, that Kim was “ready to file (for divorce) for months …”.

They added: “Kim was tired of waiting. He tried to give it a try. I wanted to do this last year. It gave him a lot of time, but now is the time to move on. There were no adventures. Nobody did anything wrong. They separated”.

As for her Hidden Hills home, Kim continues to live there with the couple’s four children. A source told Page Six: “Kim owns all the land around the house, but Kanye had bought the house himself, then they split the cost of the renovations. Kim fought to keep the place because it is her children’s home, and she won. “

