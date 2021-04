“I’ve only tweeted a handful of times since my beloved @POTUS follows me,” he explained at the time.

Chrissy Teigen (Instagram / chrissyteigen)

“In order for me to flourish, I must ask you please, sir, to stop following me. I want you! It’s not you, it’s me,” he added.

Apparently, their wishes were granted as days later, the @POTUS account was only following 13 people, including several members of the White House staff, Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Jill Biden.