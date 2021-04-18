Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after announcing that she would definitely retire: “It feels terrible to silence yourself”

Chrissy teigen returned to twitter after announcing three weeks ago that he had definitively finished with the social media platform where he has 13.7 million followers.

“Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and stop enjoying random laughter throughout the day and losing like 2,000 friends at once, ”Teigen tweeted this Friday, April 16, morning.

A total of 23 days have passed since Chrissy announced that she would be leaving the platform after 10 years, tweeting: “This no longer serves me as positively as negatively, and I think it is the right time to call something.”

On April 10, Teigen’s husband, John legend, spoke on her behalf through his profile on the same platform, conveying a message to his wife’s fans, as she still abstained from the platform at the time.

“Chrissy would like you to tweet that if you were already prone to needing care, you will absolutely experience extreme side effects from the vaccine,” Legend wrote adding, “And he misses them all.”

On Twitter, Teigen became known for sharing her political views, and for her habitual harassment of the former president trump, getting in to the point where he finally blocked her.

Chrissy had already taken a hiatus from the platform in May of last year, making her account private after a dispute with the New York Times food writer, Alison roman, who later apologized after an uproar over his comments.

She also walked away when she experienced the traumatic loss of her pregnancy last October, which she documented through images, which caused some commentators to attack her and try to embarrass her, but it seems that those ends that she has announced only end up being a small break.