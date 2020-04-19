The home she shares with her husband John Legend is surrounded by them, who are waiting for anything they can photograph.

The posture of Chrissy Teigen about paparazzi is one of the most restrained in the entertainment world: for her, it is one more job and, in her experience, if they are treated with kindness, they tend to behave the same way.

This explains why it has been taken with great philosophy that several of them have gambled this week in front of their Malibu mansion, where she is spending the period of isolation with her husband John Legend and her two young children, hoping to photograph them in one of their few exits to the street.

“Do you know who is suffering a lot from the current situation? The paparazzi. They have no one to take photos of. Now there are a few at the door of my house. Waiting and waiting for a ride that will not come. Or for an unexpected nipple that will not be visible to everyone. I think … I think I’m going to show them a nipple “, explained the old model this Wednesday in Twitter.

u know who is suffering right now. the paparazzi. ain’t got no one to shoot. some outside my house right now. waiting waiting for a walk that will never happen. a nipple that will never fall out. I think… I think I will give them a nipple – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2020

Between the boredom that comes with the quarantine and the pain that the background gave him to see the paparazzi waiting hour after hour on the other side of his fence, Chrissy even considered the possibility of putting on a little farce just to entertain herself and give them some content.

“Give me some ideas so I can help keep the economy afloat. Organize a fake fight with John? Start crying? Drag my mother to the car like she was an animal? ”, he has suggested to his followers.

Finally marriage He was encouraged to go out to the entrance of his mansion -she with her hair up and in tracksuit, and the singer dressed in black holding a box of donuts- And, of course, those images were not long in being published in different media. In them, it is seen as John lifts the container and points it with his finger While making eye contact with the paparazzi, they didn’t understand what he was trying to tell them.

Update: I did nothing except give them donuts they didn’t take – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2020

“New information: I have done nothing more than offer them some donuts, which they have not accepted ”, Chrissy has written on Twitter to explain what his intention was.

