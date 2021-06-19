Chrissy Teigen Michael Costello’s accusations of bullying are false UPDATE !!!

Chrissy Teigen says Michael Costello’s accusations of bullying are false. In the midst of the cyberbullying scandal that broke out from John Legend’s wife and author of the Cravings cookbook, Michael Costello came out to say that he had been a victim of Teigen and published some captures of the alleged messages that Chrissy had sent him. Costello said he still had trauma from the experience.

In an article published in Business Insider this Thursday, a representative team from Teigen claimed that the Instagram direct messages that Costello posted from Teigen written in 2014, are false.

The screenshots show various inconsistencies over time that were altered in some way, the People report says. (I was going to publish Costello’s post but now his Instagram account is private, here is a screenshot of his post. There he says he didn’t want to do this but he can’t be happy until he expresses what he thinks and needs to heal and how to do so is to reveal what he’s been going through. “He wanted to kill me and I’m still traumatized, depressed and suicidal.”) – UPDATE DOWN, his account is now public again.

Examples of the inconsistencies include the verified mark next to Chrissy Teigen’s name – which suggests the snapshot was taken in 2014, before Instagram verified accounts – blue and purple messages are seen in the same snapshots, a design implemented. on the platform in 2020.

Costello’s screenshots show a video chat icon – something that hit Instagram in 2018 – next to Teigen’s profile photo that changed in 2016, according to Business Insider.

Michael Costello affirmed on his social networks that he had a trauma that had not yet healed due to his experience with Teigen. He said that she publicly commented on his Instagram after he was accused of racism in 2014. (Costello claimed that the comment that circulated in 2014 where he appears using the ‘n’ word was photoshopped by an annoying employee)

Along with his message, Costello shared two unverified snapshots of alleged Instagram direct messages he exchanged with Teigen in 2014.

“She apparently formed her opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment circulating on the internet which was proven by Instagram to be false and has since been deleted,” Costello said in his statement.

According to Business Insider, Instagram’s comment verification policy had not been implemented in 2014 on Instagram and the platform does not erase false information.

Costello also noted in his Instagram post on Wednesday that he will no longer discuss issues related to false statements that are proven to be false, false stories from those who aspire to fame, or false accusations made by those close to his bullies in a I try to stain his name.

It’s funny, (funny from curious) because after Costello came out to say that Chrissy was harassing him and was traumatized, singer Leona Lewis said that once in a charity parade in 2014 (precisely), Costello refused to modify the dress that she would wear to the parade and the night before the parade he abandoned his commitment to dress her and she ended up sitting in the audience during the event while the other celebs paraded on the catwalk. For her that was a humiliating experience

Leona said that she was sorry that Costello went through such a situation with Teigen, and that her intention was not to detract from his experience but that it did not seem fair that if a person apologized (Chrissy) would fall on him when he is expressing remorse for his acts. Costello apologized to Leona saying that he was impressed by what she had said, because she continued to wear her dresses and tagged him on Instagram, she accepted his apology.

Anyways, Chrissy Teigen says Michael Costello’s accusations of bullying are false.

Michael Costello made his Instagram account public again, the post where he showed Chrissy’s captures is no longer there but there is a publication that talks about this report. Michael captioned: ‘God bless you too I wish John & Chrissy nothing but peace and happiness after this.’

It says (all caps):

“I have no idea what the fuck Costello is doing.” “So while he’s doing magic with it (hopefully someone more talented at fakes this time),” The fact that Chrissy Teigen and her crisis team are working so hard, strategically to come out against the DMs she sent me, and downplaying the comments she posted publicly on my Instagram, only proves that she is the same. bully he has always been, despite his false apology to the public. I’ll say this again, Chrissy Teigen had her way in closing doors to my career by making calls, texting, telling colleagues and companies that if I was on a project she wouldn’t work with them. I have proof of emails and confirmations from those individuals and companies. This will be the last statement I will make. This has been like a nightmare, not only for me, but for my family. I apologize to everyone else involved in this disastrous situation, and I apologize for all the stress and trauma this has caused. Much damage has been done on both sides. Everyone is hurt. This is a disastrous situation for everyone. But I tell the truth and I have nothing more to say or anything else in me to continue fighting with her. I keep going. I take a break from social media for my mental health. I hope everyone can respect my privacy, my decision. I will not comment more on this.

