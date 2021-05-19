Chrissy Teigen is left without a juicy contract because they have exposed cruel and ugly messages from his past to another woman

Chrissy Teigen, Known for being the wife of singer John Legend but also for the active role she has been playing in recent years on the social network Twitter, where she shamelessly shares her opinions on current affairs and, likewise, her most intimate personal experiences, Like the emotional aftermath of the miscarriage she suffered last September, she has just run out of a juicy contract that Bloomingdale’s department store chain had prepared for her.

The company was going to have the also presenter and occasional chef as its brand new godmother for the spring-summer season, to the point that the firm was already finalizing the details of a large promotional event that would fundamentally revolve around her , of course, to the news and offers of the aforementioned campaign. However, as the Page Six news portal has revealed, Bloomingdale’s has decided to unilaterally break the agreement this week.

“Everything was practically organized … But in the end the company has decided to cancel the project ”, has revealed a source to the aforementioned medium, belonging to the newspaper The New York Post.

The reason for this surprising change of plans lies in the scandal in which the celebrity has been involved on account of the degrading and humiliating messages that, a decade ago, he directed in private to the model Courtney Stodden. The now 26-year-old mannequin recently revealed that, among other niceties, Chrissy had encouraged her to take her own life. “Chrissy did not post offensive tweets in public, but she even sent me private messages asking me to commit suicide, like: ‘I’m looking forward to death'”Courtney claimed.

Far from denying the greatest, the defendant later issued a message of apology in which she made clear her regret for a conduct that, she pointed out, was inappropriate for today’s Chrissy, who curiously has been standing out as an activist against cyberbullying, advocating higher levels of tolerance and harmony in the always tense virtual sphere.

